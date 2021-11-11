INSO, Congress slams Haryana’s move to recruit employees in varsities

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party’s (JJP) Rohtak Lok Sabha nominee in the 2019 polls and its student wing Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO) national chief Pradeep Deswal on Wednesday opposed the state government’s decision to make recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state universities through the HPSC/HSSC thereby withdrawing the power of recruitment to the universities.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Wednesday, Deswal said the decision is an attempt to undermine the autonomy of universities. “INSO will not let the government do this. We strongly oppose this order and will launch an agitation against the government if the order is not withdrawn,” he added.

Deswal launches attack on MDU V-C

Deswal slammed Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) vice-chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh while raising questions on his educational qualification and PhD degree.

“The education records of the V-C reveal that he had obtained the degrees through dubious means and by showing false experience certificates. The V-C had pursued a master’s degree (MA) in 2000, while surprisingly he had done PhD in 1999. Apart from this, the educational experience certificates used by him for his appointment as professor are wrong and fake,” he said.

Giving an example of his teaching experience, the INSO president said the V-C had mentioned in the records that he had worked as a teacher in Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) in Hisar holding classes of students of MA journalism and mass communication.

While at that time he was a government employee holding the post of DPRO. “His teaching record has itself exposed his false claim as it is not possible for a government officer to simultaneously work as a teacher at a university. Significantly, Rajbir Singh himself is holding an MA degree in journalism and mass communication when he was teaching the students in GJUST,” Deswal said.

The INSO national president said if such ineligible persons continue to hold the posts like V-C, then education and educational institutions are bound to suffer.

Ex-education minister, Jhajjar MLA seek enquiry against V-C

Slamming the Haryana government’s decision to recruit employees through HSSC and HPSC in varsities, former education minister and Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal of the Congress said she had raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha that the government is trying to end the autonomy of universities.

“The education minister has assured the House that they will not snatch the autonomy of universities. We will bring a privilege motion against the government’s move in the upcoming session. The government should mark an enquiry against the MDU V-C as he is facing serious charges of irregularities in his academic qualification. A competent and eligible persons should be appointed as the V-C. Government has been shielding higher education council president Prof BK Kuthiala too, who is facing many complaints and FIRs,” she added.

MDU V-C Rajbir Singh could not meet with the journalists after INSO chief Deswal levelled allegations against him and later he could not be reached for a comment as his phone was switched off.

The public relations officials of the MDU have also refused to comment on the matter.