Jammu: Medical panel’s visit to college a major victory, says samiti convener

Colonel (retired) Sukhvir Singh Mankotia, convener of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, on Sunday, said that the surprise visit by a team of National Medical Commission (NMC) to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) has infused enthusiasm among the people. Admission to 46 students from Muslim community out of a total of 50 in the maiden MBBS batch to SMVDIME has sparked a major controversy across Jammu region. (HT Photo for representation)

He, however, said that the phased agitation shall continue till justice is done. Describing NMC’s visit as a major victory for the Sangharsh Samiti, he stated that the entire sanatan society was grateful to the Union health minister JP Nadda for accepting the Samiti’s request and promptly sending a team to inspect the infrastructure.

Colonel Mankotia clarified that while this inspection was a positive step, the Samiti’s phased agitation will proceed according to its strategy until all demands are fully accepted.

Admission to 46 students from Muslim community out of a total of 50 in the maiden MBBS batch to SMVDIME has sparked a major controversy across Jammu region with Hindu devotees and right wing organisations demanding admission to Hindu students alone on the grounds that the college was made and being run out of the donations of Hindu devotees to the cave shrine.

Sharing the roadmap for upcoming programs, Mankotia announced that the Samiti’s youth wing will protest in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday, followed by a demonstration by the women’s wing on January 8, and the participation of veterans from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Police on January 10.