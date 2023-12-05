close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu: Security forces intensify searches in Rajouri, Poonch; 3 detained

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 05, 2023 07:40 AM IST

The joint search operations by police, Army and CRPF were launched in Budhal, Thanamandi, Sunderbani and Kalakote in Rajouri and Mendhar in Poonch

Security forces on Monday detained three suspects for questioning during a cordon and search operation to flush out suspected terrorists in the forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts, officials said on Monday.

HT Image

The joint search operations by police, Army and CRPF were launched in Budhal, Thanamandi, Sunderbani and Kalakote in Rajouri and Mendhar in Poonch. The three suspects were detained from Barote in Budhal area of Rajouri district.

Searches were on in Muradpur, Bathuni, Ghai Bhawal, Tatta Pani Broh in Kalakote, Ghambir Muglan in Manjakote, and Rajdhani-Thanamandi in Rajouri since this morning.

Security forces also launched searches in Gursai, Jabranwali Gali, Saruti, and Ari villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

The operations were launched following inputs about suspicious movement in the forest areas, officials said. Searches were intensified in the twin border districts following a fierce gunfight in Dharmsal belt’s Bajimaal area of Rajouri on November 22 and 23 that left five soldiers including two captains dead.

Two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were eliminated in the 36-hour long encounter. In one such operation on December 2, security forces detected a 5 kg improvised explosive device in Topa Hilltok area of Darhal. It was later destroyed.

