J&K assembly speaker: Ensuring productivity is collective responsibility

Assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday stressed upon the legislators to make optimum use of the budget session to address the issues relating to the common man. “It is the collective responsibility of the House to ensure productive outcomes during the session,” he said. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather conducting the proceedings on the first day of the budget session at in Jammu on Monday (ANI)

The Speaker said that people expect solutions to their problems. Earlier, welcoming the members of the House, the speaker said, “Serving the people is both a privilege and profound responsibility upon all the members of the House.”

He urged upon the members that the judicious use of time is essential to live up to the expectations of the people.

He assured members that during the Session, ample opportunities would be provided to accommodate all voices.

Rather also said that the Business Advisory Committee of the House had decided that two sittings would be held during the current session.

Earlier, the speaker tabled the lieutenant governor’s address before the house.

Speaker, House pays tributes to former legislators

The assembly paid glowing tributes to former MLA Ghulam Mohammad Khan and former MLC Khawaja Ghulam Mohammad Lone, who have passed away since the last session. During the obituary references, Speaker AR highlighted their contributions. A two-minute silence was observed.

Speaker announces panel of chairmen

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather named three legislators on the panel of chairmen for the budget session that commenced here. He nominated NC Eidgah MLA Mubarak Gul, BJP’s Samba MLA Surjeet Singh Slathia and Congress MLA (Bandipora) Nizamuddin Bhat. The panel of chairmen will preside over the House proceedings in absence of the Speaker.