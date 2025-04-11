Menu Explore
J&K: Security forces gun down terrorist in Kishtwar, anti-terror ops on

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Apr 11, 2025 01:32 PM IST

The Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched simultaneous anti-terror operations in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts on Wednesday to track down terrorists, who are believed to be part of a larger group, which had infiltrated from across the international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district recently.

Security forces gunned down a terrorist in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district on Friday.

Security forces gunned down a terrorist in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district on Friday. (Source: X/White Knight Corps)
Security forces gunned down a terrorist in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district on Friday. (Source: X/White Knight Corps)

The Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched simultaneous anti-terror operations in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts on Wednesday to track down terrorists, who are believed to be part of a larger group, which had infiltrated from across the international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district recently.

During the operation, the forces managed to establish contact with the terrorists. “The terrorists were effectively engaged, and firefight ensued. One terrorist has thus far been neutralised,” the Army’s White Knight Corps, or 16 Corps, said in a post on X.

Amid the ongoing anti-terror operations, a group of three armed terrorists, believed to be of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit, had barged into a house of a villager, eaten food and taken away a mobile phone, clothes, shoes, a bag and an umbrella in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district late on Wednesday.

On April 3, two terrorists had barged into a house in Udhampur’s Chore Panjwa-Khabbal area in Majalta block, held the family hostage and forcibly took away a mobile phone and food. It is the same area where security forces had sighted terrorists on April 3.

The terrorists were first sighted in a forest in Saniyal village of Hiranagar sector on March 23.

Police and security forces have been tracking terrorists moving from one area to another since March 23.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed in the encounter on March 27 in Sufain forest near Jakhole village of Kathua district.

