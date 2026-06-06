Justice Sibal launches tree plantation drive in Haryana

Justice Deepak Sibal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, who is also the executive chairman of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA), on Friday launched a statewide plantation drive on the occasion of World Environment Day. Justice Sibal said that the initiative aims not merely to increase green cover, but also strengthening biodiversity and enhancing environmental sustainability. (HT Photo for representation)

In a statement, the HALSA said that the campaign, being undertaken in collaboration with the state forest department, will continue during the monsoon season to achieve the target of planting about 10 lakh trees across the state.

While launching the initiative, justice Sibal interacted with all the district and sessions judges-cum-chairpersons; district legal services authorities and chief judicial magistrates-cum-secretaries of the district legal services authorities across Haryana through video conferencing.

During the interaction, he stressed the importance of environmental conservation and issued directions for undertaking plantation activities in the districts by identifying suitable locations within court complexes, ADR centres, judicial residential complexes and other available public spaces.

He stressed that the protection and proper care of trees is as important as their plantation to ensure healthy growth and survival. Justice Sibal further directed that the plantation drive should be carried out in a systematic and result-oriented manner. He laid special emphasis to plant saplings comprising indigenous, medicinal, fruit-bearing, shade- giving species, best suited to the local climatic and ecological conditions of the region.

Justice Sibal said that the initiative aims not merely to increase green cover, but also strengthening biodiversity and enhancing environmental sustainability. He also directed all the district legal services authorities in Haryana to submit periodic status reports to HALSA about the progress of tree plantation to ensure realistic outcomes.