Karnal girl shines at taekwondo championship

Karnal girl Rishita Dang on Sunday won a Silver Medal in the 2025 International Kukkiwon Cup Taekwondo Championship held at Indira Gandhi Stadium KD Jadhav Hall, New Delhi. Karnal girl Rishita Dang with her coach. (HT Photo)

The championship that was held from October 9 to 12, witnessed participation from over 1500 athletes representing India, Japan, the Philippines, Nepal, and Korea.

Rishita, a student of Christ University, Delhi NCR, showcased exceptional skill and determination, earning her medal in the Senior Female Over 73 kg category.

International Taekwondo Referee and her Coach Manish Kumar, from Champions Academy of Taekwondo, Karnal, congratulated Rishita and her parents on this remarkable achievement and extended his best wishes for her bright future.

Rishita Dang also represented India at the World University Games held at Germany this year from July 17, 2025 to July 23, 2025.