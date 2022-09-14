Khaira demands compensation for moong growers
Khaira said he will soon be leading a delegation of farmers to meet Mann, hoping that the chief minister will fulfil his promise by compensating the affected farmers. “If the government fails to compensate farmers, we will be forced to launch an agitation on the outskirts of Chandigarh similar to the one held outside Delhi to get three controversial farm laws repealed,” he said
Chandigarh : All India Kisan Congress chairman and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Tuesday urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to compensate farmers who did not get minimum support price (MSP) for moong, which they had sown following his commitment and suffered huge losses due to distress sale.
Based on information he collected from the Punjab Mandi Board, Khaira disclosed that after the CM promised MSP on moong to encourage farmers for diversification, they (the farmers) went for green gram cultivation leading to a production of 4,86,025 quintals. “The government only purchased 54,761 quintals, which comes to a mere 11%. With the result, 89% farmers went for distress sale, selling their crop at rates ranging from ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 per quintal,” he said in a statement, putting the average loss incurred by the farmers ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per acre.
The Kisan Congress chairman said he and his party had told the chief minister at the time of budget that the amount of ₹66 crore allocated for MSP of moong was too small to make up for the entire crop. The farmers were left at the mercy of private buyers, he added.
Khaira also demanded compensation to the cotton and paddy growers who had suffered for different reasons. He said that while cotton growers had suffered huge losses due to spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, the paddy growers had suffered due to floods caused by unseasonal rains in which there was hundred percent damage to crops at several places.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
