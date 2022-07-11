Khattar congratulates 94-year-old gold medallist from Haryana
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday congratulated Bhagwani Devi, 94, for winning three medals, including a gold, in the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships held in Finland.
In a statement, Khattar said that Bhagwani Devi at 94 has become a source of inspiration. “Bhagwani Devi has once again proved that age is not a barrier to achieve anything in life,” Khattar said.
Bhagwani has won the gold in 100-metre race in the senior-citizen category at the athletics championships held in Tampere. She clocked a timing of 24.74 seconds.
Bhagwani also bagged a bronze medal in shot put.
“India’s 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!,” tweeted the department of sports, ministry of youth affairs and sports.
World Masters Athletics Championships was held in Tampere from June 29 - July 10. It is a world championship-calibre event for the sport of athletics (track and field) for male and female athletes aged 35 years and above.
(With inputs from ANI)
-
