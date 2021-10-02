Labourer held with 50gm heroin in Ludhiana

A team of the anti-narcotics cell of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a labourer with 50gm heroin on Monday.

The accused, identified as Pushwinder Singh alias Shinda of Talwandi Kalan village, was nabbed following a tip-off.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge, anti-narcotics cell, said that during questioning, the accused revealed that he had bought the contraband from a person named Seva Singh of Zira town in Ferozepur. “But he claims he does not have the address or phone number of Seva Singh,” said the inspector, adding that the police are trying to trace the person.

Meanwhile, the accused has been booked under Sections 21B/61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act, at the Salem Tabri police station.

Inspector Kumar added that the accused is a history-sheeter and has several cases of illegal mining registered against him at different police stations.