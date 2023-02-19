Lack of manpower renders Ludhiana civil hospital ICU non-functional

: Due to lack of manpower, the intensive care unit (ICU) at the civil hospital here are currently non-functional, forcing the authorities at the facility to refer critically ill patients to other hospitals.

The hospital has 33 ventilators, with 16 in the adult ICU and 17 in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). Patients who require ICU care are being redirected to either the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh or Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The hospital is struggling with a severe shortage of staff, including both doctors and support staff like nurses and Class IV employees. Despite being a 300-bed facility, the hospital is facing a major deficit in regular staff against the sanctioned positions. Due to this, patients as well as doctors are having a hard time.

According to senior medical officer, civil hospital Dr. Amarjit Kaur, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICU was operational as the OPD was closed and emergency cases were shifted to ESI hospital. However, the regular ICU is currently non-functional due to shortage of staff.

As per the guidelines of Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), a 100-bedded hospital must have a manpower of 105, including doctors, staff nurses, and paramedics. Similarly, a 300-bedded hospital must have a strength of 251, including 50 doctors, 135 staff nurses, and 66 paramedics.

“Adequately trained staff is required to operate the entire 16-bed ICU,” Kaur said.

“The shortage of staff has made it increasingly difficult to manage the hospital. The refusal of one or two specialist doctors to perform emergency duties has made the situation even more challenging. We have written to the health department regarding the staff crunch,” she said.

The situation is same in the PICU as only one or two patients are admitted to the unit due to shortage of staff.

Director of health services Dr. Ranjit Singh said, “This is a state-wide issue, and steps are being taken to address it. The hospitals have been asked to submit their staff requirements in writing, and after that only a proposal will be sent to the government.”

Daljit Singh, a relative of a patient, said, “My mother’s condition is critical, with severe chest pain and difficulty in breathing. The emergency doctor has referred her to PGI, Chandigarh since the civil hospital lacks the necessary facilities for her treatment.”

Hospital also face difficulties in providing emergency services

The civil hospital is facing difficulties in providing emergency services due to shortage of staff, particularly lack of emergency medical officers (EMOs). With only four EMOs available, the hospital administration is struggling to keep the emergency services running, especially at a time when one of the EMOs is currently on leave.

Although there are nine specialist doctors against the posts of EMOs, many are reluctant to perform duties in the emergency ward.

Dr. Charan Kamal, nodal officer emergency, said, “Due to the shortage of staff, managing the emergency services has become a challenge. While putting specialist doctors in the emergency ward may help, then the OPDs, especially medicine physicians, general surgeons, and orthopaedics suffer.”

The civil hospital, being a referral center, serves not only the residents of Ludhiana city, but also people from surrounding areas such as Jagraon, Raikot, Mullanpur, Sahnewal, and Doraha.