Leptospirosis outbreak:Xen gets show-cause notice as patient count touches 35

The leptospirosis outbreak linked to contaminated drinking water in Hazara Singh Wala village deepened on Monday with three fresh cases, pushing the tally to 35 and laying bare administrative failures across multiple departments. Deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma interacting with children at civil hospital, Ferozepur on Monday. (HT)

With 25 infected children battling the disease at the Ferozepur civil hospital, the superintendent engineer of the water supply department on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the executive engineer (public health) for delayed action and lack of timely water testing, while initiating action against education and other officials over lapses in school hygiene and village pond cleaning. Among the latest admissions, three children—Rahul, Monika and Daksh—were hospitalised late Sunday night, while Amandeep Singh, Mankirat, Kanika, Parinur and Daksha were admitted on Monday.

The crisis intensified following the death of a 12-year-old girl last week and the subsequent illness of several villagers, mostly children. Inspections carried out in the aftermath revealed rodent droppings and dead pigeons inside a village water tank, triggering panic and widespread anger among residents.

Preliminary investigation cited negligence at several levels.

“Official records confirmed unhygienic conditions at the village water works, including the presence of bird and animal excreta, from where drinking water was supplied to households. Conditions at the primary school as well as others were equally alarming, with a non-functional RO system, open tank lids and widespread filth,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

While the concerned departments attempted to justify their actions in written submissions, authorities admitted that the ground situation was far more disturbing than what was reflected in official records. Acting on the findings, the superintending engineer of the water supply department issued a show-cause notice to the concerned executive engineer.

Ferozepur sub-divisional magistrate Lindiya, who was heading the magisterial probe, said preliminary investigations clearly indicate negligence and failure on the part of government schools, the public health department and the panchayati raj department, both in causing the incident and in failing to escalate the issue in time. “A detailed report has been submitted to the deputy commissioner, Ferozepur,” the SDM added.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said that the executive engineer (public health) has been asked to submit a reply within 24 hours for delays and lack of timely water testing.

“We are also writing to the district education officer and the additional deputy commissioner (development) to initiate action over lapses in school hygiene and village pond cleaning,” she added.

“Their immediate priority is to plug gaps in the water supply system and restore safe drinking water, particularly as a large number of households are dependent on submersible pumps,” the DC said, adding, “The Public Health and Panchayati Raj departments have been directed to propose long-term solutions to prevent such outbreaks. The scale of unregulated submersible usage itself is a serious concern.”

The DC urged villagers to stop using submersible water and rely only on tanker-supplied drinking water. “Water samples have been sent for testing, and supply will be restored only after certification by the concerned departments,” she said, adding that meals are being provided to hospitalised children through the Red Cross.

Civil Surgeon Rajiv Prashar said that 277 villagers were medically examined and 250 laboratory tests were conducted, while health teams continue to provide round-the-clock care.

“All admitted patients are stable. ORS and chlorine tablets have been distributed, and a medical camp remains operational in the village,” he said.

Meanwhile, a two-member team from the state health department, Chandigarh, also visited the affected area to assess the situation and interact with the patients.

What is Leptospirosis?

A water-borne bacterial disease caused by Leptospira bacteria, which is commonly associated with contaminated drinking water.

How does it spread?

The infection spreads when water sources such as tanks, pipelines, ponds, or floodwater become polluted with the urine of infected animals, particularly rodents. Humans contract the disease by consuming such water or when the bacteria enter the body through cuts on the skin or through the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Symptoms

The illness often begins suddenly with high fever, severe headache, body aches—especially pain in the calf muscles—along with nausea, vomiting, and redness of the eyes. In many cases, these early symptoms are mistaken for common viral infections, leading to delayed medical attention. If not diagnosed and treated in time, leptospirosis can rapidly progress to a severe and potentially fatal form. Advanced stages of the disease may cause jaundice, kidney failure, liver damage, breathing difficulties, internal bleeding, and, in extreme cases, organ failure.

Treatment

It’s treatable, particularly when identified early and managed with appropriate antibiotics. However, delayed treatment significantly increases the risk of complications and death. While mild cases generally have a low fatality rate, severe infections can be life-threatening, especially among children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immunity.

Preventive measures

Ensuring safe drinking water, maintaining proper sanitation, and prompt medical intervention are critical to preventing outbreaks and reducing fatalities.