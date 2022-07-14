Ludhiana: 12-yr-old boy ends life
A 12-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Khera village in Machhiwara on Tuesday evening.
Police said they are probing the case from all angles and have sent the deceased’s body for post mortem.
The deceased’s father told police that he works as a mason and was at work when he received a call from his brother-in-law telling him that his son had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.
The boy’s family members said his mother had committed suicide two year ago by consuming poison as her elder daughter is mentally challenged and unwell. Following the death, the boy had to take responsibility for his elder sister.
Assistant superintendent of police Tarsem Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CRPC.
‘MNNIT registers best-ever BTech placements this time’
Despite the ongoing pandemic, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad has registered an impressive growth of 24.75% in placement of its students this time (2021-22) as compared to the last placement session (2020-21), informed MNNIT officials. A total of 300 students received job offers with above this average CTC. “As many as 156 students received offers above Rs LPA, above Rs 40 LPA and 24 above Rs 50 LPA,” director MNNIT-Allahabad, Prof Rama Shanker Verma added.
Ludhiana: Man who caused fire in train compartment arrested
A Rajasthan man was nabbed on Tuesday for setting fire to seats of two trains stationed at Ludhiana Railway Station. The accused has been identified as Tilku Kumar, 24, of Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan. CCTV cameras had captured him setting fire to the train seats, following which the Railway Protection Force staff alerted the Government Railway Police personnel and they arrested him. During interrogation, he claimed that he didn't cause the fire in the compartments intentionally.
Ludhiana: 39 hotels told to submit property tax returns filed since 2013
After tightening the noose on hospitals for tax evasion, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has turned its attention towards hotels in the city. MC recently inspected 39 hotels under Zone D and directed owners to submit property tax returns filed since 2013-2014. Most of these hotels are in Jawahar Nagar camp area near the bus stand.
Drug peddler nabbed with 1.25kg heroin in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: A team of the special task force, Ludhiana range, nabbed a drug peddler with recovered 1.25kg of heroin in Moti Nagar area of Ludhiana. Narinder Singh, alias Manna (40), of MIG Colony near was arrested from Surjit Colony at 33 Feet Road following a tip-off. STF, Ludhiana range, DSP Devinder Kumar said police received a tip-off that the accused were leaving from the residence of his friend Rajwant Kaur, alias Komal, of Surjit Colony for supplying heroin to his customers.
Human trafficking suspected: 4 girls missing from labourers’ colony in Ludhiana
In a suspected case of human trafficking, four girls aged between 13 and 15 have gone missing under mysterious circumstances from a heavily populated colony near Bhagwan Chowk in Industrial Area B. The victims are children of migrant labourers from Nepal . A 50- year-old woman, whose daughter and niece are missing, said all four girls worked as domestic helps and were spotted standing together in the colony on Sunday evening.
