Ludhiana | 2 dengue cases crop up in city, health dept issues advisory

With the dengue virus knocking at the door early this year, two cases of the vector-borne disease have been reported in the city.

The infected residents include a 33-year-old woman doctor who lives in Sarabha Nagar and has been deputed at Jagaron civil hospital, and a 65-year-old male of Haibowal Kalan. As per the department officials, the latter was admitted to DMC hospital for some other ailment, and was found positive for dengue, while the former was at home only.

The health department officials said it was expected that the dengue cases will be reported early this year due to climate change, and dengue larvae were being detected across the state. Usually, a bulk of dengue cases are reported during monsoon season due to water stagnation, the officials said.

The dengue larvae have been detected at 150 locations in the city in the recent past, and regular inspections are being done to destroy the larvae.

One of the health department officials, requesting anonymity, said the mosquito breeding might have taken place inside the house or workplace of the infected residents as the temperature is high outside, and water stagnation is rare.

District epidemiologist Dr Prabhleen Kaur said it was expected that the dengue cases might be detected a little early this year due to climate change. “The department is already conducting inspections to check mosquito breeding/larvae in different parts of the city and the process will continue. Further, I will also discuss the situation with the state department on June 13 and necessary steps will be taken,” she added.

Urging the residents to take precautions, the district health department had issued an advisory against dengue and malaria on Friday.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh explained that the dengue fever is caused by the bite of a female mosquito, aedes aegypti, also called the Tiger mosquito, which breeds in stagnant water of coolers, pots, tyres, and trays behind refrigerators.

He said as per the instructions of the health department, stagnant water should be cleaned once a week. Residents were advised to wear full-sleeved clothes to prevent mosquito bites and use mosquito nets while sleeping at night.

Dengue larvae detected at over 150 locations, MC yet to commence fogging

Ludhiana Even as dengue cases have been reported in the city and dengue larvae have been detected at over 150 locations in the recent past, the municipal corporation (MC) is yet to commence fogging in the city.

The residents demanded that the civic body should commence fogging earlier this year, but the authorities are still contemplating on whether to commence the process at this time or not.

District president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang said the MC should start the fogging process early this year as the dengue cases have been reported early this year. “A large number of dengue cases are reported in the city every year and the MC should learn from its past mistakes,” they said.

Meanwhile, MC health officer Dr Vipal Malhotra said mosquito breeding in the open is rare due to the high temperature. “A bulk of dengue cases are reported after monsoon hits the city due to water stagnation. The civic body is monitoring the situation and fogging will be commenced after discussing the matter with the higher authorities,” he said.