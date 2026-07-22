Ludhiana: 3 held with drugs, illegal pistol in Dugri

The Special Cell of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana arrested three accused from Dugri area and recovered 28 grams of methamphetamine (Ice drug), an illegal .32 bore pistol, and four live cartridges. ASI Karanjit Singh stated that the arrests were made on Monday during special checking. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy, a resident of village Kalyan in Malerkotla, Vishalpreet Singh alias Munna of village Mehal Khurd in Barnala and Daljit Singh alias Jagga, a resident of village Phullanwal.

ASI Karanjit Singh stated that the arrests were made on Monday during special checking.

According to the ASI, the trio was intercepted on suspicion and subjected to a search in accordance with legal procedures. During the search, officers recovered 28 grams of Ice from the possession of Vishalpreet.

Police also recovered an illegal .32 bore pistol along with one live cartridge from Harpreet. Three additional live .32 bore cartridges were recovered from Daljit.

Police registered FIR Dugri Police Station under Sections 21B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The accused were produced before a court, which granted the police one-day remand for further interrogation.

The ASI added that during questioning the accused Harpreet is already facing trial in a case of attempt to murder and Arms Act lodged by Malerkotla police. During questioning the accused told police that he procured the drug from Chandigarh. He had procured an illegal weapon for himself as he has a number of rivals.