Ludhiana: Bihar labourer held for wife’s murder

Police have arrested a daily wage labourer from Bihar for allegedly killing his 18-year-old wife in Ludhiana earlier this week. The accused, Aman, was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to two-day police custody for questioning. Police said both the accused and the deceased were daily wage labourers from Bihar. (HT Photo)

According to police, Suman’s body was recovered from the couple’s rented accommodation in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar on Lohara Road on March 22 after neighbours alerted the landlord as the couple had not been seen for around two days. The house was found locked from the outside, following which locals broke open the gate and found the woman lying dead inside the room.

Police said both the accused and the deceased were daily wage labourers from Bihar and had been living in Ludhiana for work. The couple had married around three months ago.

Assistant sub-inspector Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said preliminary investigation suggests the woman may have been strangled. He added that the accused fled the city soon after the incident and switched off his mobile phone to avoid arrest.

“Aman was traced to Bihar and arrested. He has not yet confessed to the crime and is changing statements during interrogation,” the ASI added.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and motive behind the incident.