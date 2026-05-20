Ludhiana braces for severe heatwave as mercury hits 44.2°C

Ludhiana continued to sizzle under intense heat on Tuesday as the maximum temperature climbed to 44.2 degrees Celsius, nearly 2 degrees above Monday’s reading and 4.6 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Officials also recommended wearing loose-fitting light-coloured cotton clothes and avoiding strenuous outdoor activity. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The minimum temperature also rose sharply to 28 degrees Celsius, around 3.9 degrees above the seasonal average, indicating persistently warm conditions even during night hours.

The latest reading has already surpassed Ludhiana’s highest maximum temperature recorded in May last year, which stood at 43 degrees Celsius.

In May 2023, the district had recorded a high of 43.9 degrees Celsius. IMD data further showed that between 2016 and 2020, May temperatures in Ludhiana largely hovered between 44 and 44.6 degrees Celsius, while the district recorded an extreme 46.2 degrees Celsius in May 2024. The highest-ever maximum temperature recorded in the district during May remains 47.6 degrees Celsius in 1970. Just a day earlier, Ludhiana had recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius, reflecting a sharp rise in temperatures within 24 hours. In view of the prevailing conditions, the IMD has issued an orange alert for May 22 and 23, warning of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions across the district. Surender Paul, director of the IMD’s Chandigarh centre, said the current heatwave spell is likely to persist for another four to five days before slight relief is expected.

Health authorities have advised residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours and remain adequately hydrated by consuming sufficient water, ORS, lemon water and other fluids.

Officials also recommended wearing loose-fitting light-coloured cotton clothes and avoiding strenuous outdoor activity. Children and senior citizens have been advised to take extra precautions as they are more vulnerable to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Residents have further been urged to seek immediate medical attention in case of symptoms such as dizziness, weakness, nausea, excessive sweating, headache or high fever. Authorities also advised people to keep homes well ventilated and avoid stale or unhygienic food during the ongoing spell of extreme heat.