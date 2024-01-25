close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: City hospital introduces new valve replacement procedure sans surgery

Ludhiana: City hospital introduces new valve replacement procedure sans surgery

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 25, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The Transcatheter Valve Replacement procedure involves the insertion of a thin, flexible tube (catheter) into an artery in the patient’s groin. The catheter is then threaded to the affected heart valve, equipped with specialised tools to replace the damaged valve.

Cardiology experts at Christian Medical College have introduced a new valve replacement procedure that requires no surgery and boasts a remarkable recovery time of 28-48 hours.

City hospital introduces new valve replacement procedure sans surgery in Ludhiana. (HT)
City hospital introduces new valve replacement procedure sans surgery in Ludhiana. (HT)

This approach, known as Transcatheter Valve Replacement, is a boon for comorbid and aged patients, minimising infection risks associated with traditional surgery.

Dr Gurbhej Singh, who recently performed this procedure on an 82-year-old comorbid patient at CMC, highlighted its significance for individuals unsuitable for open heart valve surgery or those with additional heart problems, frailty, or coexisting medical conditions.

“Transcatheter procedures are highly recommended for individuals who are not good fit for open heart valve surgery or who have other heart problems, frailty, or coexisting medical conditions that would make undergoing surgery a serious health risk. With this procedure, the patient can recover from the valve replacement in just 28-48 hours, as compared to the 3-month recovery span of open-heart surgery. The patient spends at most two days in the hospital, minimising the risk of post-procedure infection,” explained Dr Gurbhej Singh.

