Ludhiana: Contract staff call off strike after assurance on revised pay, hiring

Outsourced workers of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Sunday called off their five-day strike after the Punjab government and PSPCL management assured them of departmental contractual employment, revision of salaries and no deduction of wages for the strike period. The process is expected to be completed by June 15. (HT File)

The agitation, which began on May 20, was led jointly by the Powercom Transco Outsourced Workers Union AITUC, Sanjhi Thermal Contract Workers Sangharsh Committee and Outsource Employees Federation.

Union leaders claimed that more than 200 outsourced employees from Ludhiana and nearly 1,700 workers across Punjab had participated in the strike.

The protest had started affecting complaint handling, consumer services and field operations in several districts, including Ludhiana, at a time when the power utility was facing increased electricity demand due to prevailing summer conditions and the approaching paddy season.

According to union leaders, the decision to withdraw the strike was taken after a meeting held at the PSPCL headquarters in Patiala between Punjab power minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, PSPCL management and representatives of the protesting unions following reports of disruptions in the power distribution system.

Following the meeting, PSPCL management issued written minutes assuring that eligible outsourced employees would be brought under departmental contractual employment after qualification verification, experience assessment and internal examinations.

The process is expected to be completed by June 15.

The management also assured workers that salaries would be revised by adding allowances and GST components to the existing pay structure. It further agreed that wages for the strike period would not be deducted.

Outsource Employees Federation Punjab president Kuljeet Singh thanked the government, PSPCL management and employee unions for resolving the issue.

PSEB Employees Federation AITUC state secretary Gurpreet Singh Mehdooda said the unions’ larger demand for regularisation still remains pending.