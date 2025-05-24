Ludhiana: Eight peddlers nabbed, drugs seized; 5 booked

The Ludhiana police commissionerate carried out a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) early on Friday morning at EWS Colony on Tajpur Road— a known drug hotspot. The operation led to the arrest of eight drug peddlers and recovery of narcotics and illegal pharmaceutical drugs. Five fresh FIRs have been registered. Division Number 7 police nabbed Ajay alias Sunny and Deepak, both residents of Jawahar Nagar, and recovered 27 grams of heroin from them. (HT photo for representation)

According to top police, the operation was based on specific intelligence inputs and targeted 10 known drug smugglers, all of whom collectively face over 40 FIRs.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said, “We are no longer conducting random checks. Our focus is on intelligence-based targeted action. The aim is to uproot the drug menace from its core. Today’s operation in EWS Colony, which is home to several habitual offenders, is part of that strategic approach.”

Division Number 7 police nabbed Ajay alias Sunny and Deepak, both residents of Jawahar Nagar, and recovered 27 grams of heroin from them.

In a separate case, Sneha alias Beetu, a resident of EWS Colony, was found in possession of a large quantity of pharmaceutical drugs, including 70 alprazolam tablets and 450 Snospas tablets, along with empty strips of Prega and Brufen capsules, indicating illegal distribution.

Another accused, Mohammad Sabir of Baba Namdev Colony in the Tibba area, was arrested with 30 grams of heroin.

Additionally, Jatinder Kumar from Ram Nagar, Bhamian Kalan, was caught with 0.20 grams of heroin.

“All those arrested were on our radar for a long time. With more than 40 FIRs filed against this group of 10, the scale of their involvement in drug trafficking is extensive,” said the commissioner. “The city police will continue to act relentlessly against such offenders.”