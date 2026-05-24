Ludhiana: Four injured as speeding truck rams into parked tractor

Four persons sustained injuries after a speeding dumper truck rammed into a tractor-trolley parked along the roadside near Vardhman Park on Chandigarh Road on Friday night. All the injured are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital and a private clinic. (HT File)

According to police, the injured are Jaswant Singh, 37, Nathuram, 32, Sheera, 30, all residents of Gangsar Jaito, and Surjeet Singh, 43, a resident of Sarpanch Colony in Mundian Kalan.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were repairing the broken-down tractor-trolley when the truck crashed into the vehicle from behind. Passersby rushed to the spot following the accident and alerted the police and ambulance services.

All the injured are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital and a private clinic.

Injured Jaswant Singh said from hospital bed that he and his associates had arrived in Ludhiana in the tractor-trolley on Thursday morning.

The vehicle reportedly developed a mechanical fault near Vardhman Park and had been stationed along the roadside since then. He said the group had resumed repair work on Friday night when the speeding truck crushed into the parked trolley.

Doctors said Jaswant Singh suffered fractures in his right arm and leg, while Sheera sustained serious injuries to his back and waist. Nathuram reportedly suffered a fractured leg, whereas Surjeet Singh also sustained severe injuries in the mishap. Two other persons reportedly received minor injuries and were taken to a nearby private clinic.

The truck driver fled the spot immediately after the collision, abandoning the vehicle.

Police officials from the Jamalpur police station reached the spot shortly after receiving information about the accident and seized both the tipper truck and the damaged tractor-trolley.

Police said an FIR would be registered after recording the statements of the injured persons, adding that further investigation into the matter was underway.