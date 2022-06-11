Ludhiana | Gold-loan firms directed to install CCTVs, security devices
To bolster security, commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma has ordered all gold-loan companies, micro finance companies, banks, and other financial institutions to install night vision CCTV cameras with a storage of up to 30 days and an adequate power backup that provide a clear view of the road in front of the branch, all entry and exit points, reception desk, and all other vital points inside the branch.
In the orders issued on Saturday, the CP directed the institutions to conceal the network video recorders (NVRs) and digital video recorders (DVRs) and the UPS so that they are not damaged. He also asked them to ensure that there was provision of remote recording and storage of footage, maybe at a regional office or headquarter of the company, for any eventuality.
“Management shall be responsible to install and ensure smooth functioning of burglar alarms in the branches. The alarm should be separately operable by the branch manager, cashier and any other official of the branch from their seats. The alarm should be linked to their respective head offices, who are to immediately contact the police control room,” he said.
“A BSNL landline phone with an auto dialer should be installed in the branch. As soon as the alarm goes off, a teleprompter should automatically inform the police control room regarding the suspicious activity. The alarm should be audible to neighbouring areas up to 100 metres so that any police patrol in the vicinity can immediately respond, and the civilians in the neighbourhood can be cautioned,” he added.
Further, the police chief added that the security staff must be deployed after police verification of their antecedents. Name and phone numbers of all visitors must be entered in a register before letting them in.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics