Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Illegally stored firecrackers seized, one arrested
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Illegally stored firecrackers seized, one arrested

Police arrested a grocer and seized illegally stored firecrackers from his shop at Ranjit Nagar, Ludhiana, on Saturday; accused told the police that he had bought them from Dhuri for sale
The police arrested a grocer and seized illegally stored firecrackers from his shop at Ranjit Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
The police arrested a grocer and seized illegally stored firecrackers from his shop at Ranjit Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 02:18 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Taking action against illegal storage of firecrackers, the police arrested a grocer who had stored crackers illegally in a hall on the first floor of his shop in Ranjit Nagar on Saturday. It is the second such incident in two days when the police have busted illegal godowns of firecrackers in the city.

The accused has been identified as Arpit Mittal, 32, of Ranjit Nagar.

ASI Kapil Kumar, in-charge, Sherpur police post, said the police received the information that the accused had stored a cache of firecrackers in the hall above his grocery shop.

The police conducted a raid and recovered firecrackers. During the investigation, the accused told the police that he had bought firecrackers from Dhuri for sale. However, he has no licence to sell or store firecrackers.

A case under Sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

On Friday, the Daba police had arrested Jasdeep Singh of Satguru Nagar who had converted his house into a godown to store firecrackers illegally.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP, headquarters) J Elanchezhian has already imposed a ban on storing firecrackers in residential areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out