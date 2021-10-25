Ludhiana: Illegally stored firecrackers seized, one arrested

Taking action against illegal storage of firecrackers, the police arrested a grocer who had stored crackers illegally in a hall on the first floor of his shop in Ranjit Nagar on Saturday. It is the second such incident in two days when the police have busted illegal godowns of firecrackers in the city.

The accused has been identified as Arpit Mittal, 32, of Ranjit Nagar.

ASI Kapil Kumar, in-charge, Sherpur police post, said the police received the information that the accused had stored a cache of firecrackers in the hall above his grocery shop.

The police conducted a raid and recovered firecrackers. During the investigation, the accused told the police that he had bought firecrackers from Dhuri for sale. However, he has no licence to sell or store firecrackers.

A case under Sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

On Friday, the Daba police had arrested Jasdeep Singh of Satguru Nagar who had converted his house into a godown to store firecrackers illegally.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP, headquarters) J Elanchezhian has already imposed a ban on storing firecrackers in residential areas.