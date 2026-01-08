Ludhiana: Law-&-order situation concerning, says BJP district chief

District BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman has alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab has “collapsed completely” and claimed that ordinary citizens no longer feel safe in the state. He said the incidents of firing, killings and extortion calls have created an atmosphere of fear among residents. Dhiman said the incidents of firing, killings and extortion calls have created an atmosphere of fear among residents (HT File)

Talking to mediapersons here, Dhiman said earlier criminals operated secretly, but now they were openly targeting people. “In Punjab, sportspersons, politicians and businessmen are being attacked. Extortion calls are increasing and the mafia is ruling without fear,” he alleged. He added that criminals appeared to have lost fear of the police.

Referring to the recent incidents, Dhiman said that four murders had been carried out by gangsters in the past four days, while a garment trader’s shop in Ludhiana was also fired upon recently. “The state government has failed to provide security to its people,” he said.

Dheeman said the state government must act strongly against organised crime.

