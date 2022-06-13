Ludhiana | Murder accused, aide assaulted, fired upon
A group of at least 20 unidentified assailants assaulted an absconder in a murder case and his aide, and injured them with sharp-edged weapons in Khaira Bet village. When villagers tried to stop the accused, they opened fire in the air.
In retaliation, the villagers, who had licensed weapons, opened fire. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Bittu Singh, a labourer, who suffered injuries on his arm. Kala Singh, the murder accused, has suffered a head injury.
Kala Singh had gone to visit his wife and children at his father-in-law’s house. On Friday night, he, along with a neighbour, went to get milk from Nurpur Bet village. When they were returning, around 20 assailants on different bikes, intercepted them and assaulted them with swords and sharp-edged weapons. Some passersby raised the alarm following which the accused fled after firing gunshots.
Village sarpanch Hardeep Singh said when the accused were fleeing, the son of the village nambardar saw them. When he stopped them, they brandished the gun at him and pulled the trigger but the weapon misfired, giving him a chance to escape.
Following this, some villagers came to his rescue and opened fire at the attackers.
Ladhowal station house officer, inspector Jasbir Singh said that Kala Singh is wanted in a murder case by Moga police and it is suspected that his rivals had attacked him. An FIR under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of other), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committee in prosecution of common object), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against the unidentified accused.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics