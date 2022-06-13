Ludhiana | Murder accused, aide assaulted, fired upon

A group of at least 20 unidentified assailants assaulted an absconder in a murder case and his aide, and injured them with sharp-edged weapons in Khaira Bet village. When villagers tried to stop the accused, they opened fire in the air.

In retaliation, the villagers, who had licensed weapons, opened fire. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Bittu Singh, a labourer, who suffered injuries on his arm. Kala Singh, the murder accused, has suffered a head injury.

Kala Singh had gone to visit his wife and children at his father-in-law’s house. On Friday night, he, along with a neighbour, went to get milk from Nurpur Bet village. When they were returning, around 20 assailants on different bikes, intercepted them and assaulted them with swords and sharp-edged weapons. Some passersby raised the alarm following which the accused fled after firing gunshots.

Village sarpanch Hardeep Singh said when the accused were fleeing, the son of the village nambardar saw them. When he stopped them, they brandished the gun at him and pulled the trigger but the weapon misfired, giving him a chance to escape.

Following this, some villagers came to his rescue and opened fire at the attackers.

Ladhowal station house officer, inspector Jasbir Singh said that Kala Singh is wanted in a murder case by Moga police and it is suspected that his rivals had attacked him. An FIR under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of other), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committee in prosecution of common object), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against the unidentified accused.