Ludhiana: Murder bid accused, aide held after shootout in Doraha

The Doraha police arrested an accused, who was wanted by the police in an attempted murder case, along with his aide following exchange of bullets on Monday morning. The accused also hit the police vehicle with their SUV in bid to escape at Rampura Road in Doraha. The accused opened fire targeting Doraha Police Station SHO inspector Akash Dutt, however, he escaped unhurt. The police vehicle that was hit by the accused in a black Scorpio-N while attempting to flee before opening fire at the Doraha police on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

According to Khanna police, a team led by inspector Akash Dutt, SHO, Doraha police station, along with CIA in-charge sub-inspector Narpinderpal, intercepted the accused in connection with a case registered under Sections 109 and 111(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Doraha police station.

The main accused, identified as Harsimran Mand, a resident of Dehlon, was travelling in a black Scorpio-N along with his associate. When signalled to stop, the accused allegedly attempted to flee and deliberately rammed their vehicle into the police vehicle. During the escape bid, Mand fired three rounds at the police party. The bullets struck the police vehicle, while one hit the chest of SHO Akash Dutt, who was saved due to the protective bulletproof jacket.

Police said the team retaliated in self-defence, during which Mand sustained a gunshot injury in his leg. Both accused were overpowered and arrested at the spot. The second accused was identified as Evanjot Singh, a resident of Rara Sahib under Payal police station. Two illegal pistols were recovered from their possession. The injured accused was shifted to a hospital.

Superintendent of police (SP, detective) Pawanjit Chaudhary revealed that Harsimran Mand has a long criminal history in Ludhiana Commissionerate and Khanna district, with involvement in organised crime, violent offences and illegal weapons. He had been absconding in a case registered on October 10 last year at Doraha police station, in which he and his associates had attempted to run over a police checkpoint while travelling in a Scorpio-N. While his associates were arrested on the spot with recovery of firearms and ammunition, Mand had managed to escape and was wanted since then.