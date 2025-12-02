Ludhiana: Outsourced workers announce 3-day strike from Dec 2 over job security, privatisation move

Power and essential public services in Ludhiana are set to face significant disruptions as outsourced workers from various government departments have announced a three-day strike from December 2 to 4. The strike will particularly affect power services in Ludhiana, including fault repairs, complaint redressal, meter installations, and other critical operations. (HT File)

The protest, led by Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha Punjab, aims to address long-standing demands for job security, fair wages and regularisation of outsourced employees. In addition, workers are protesting against ongoing outsourcing and privatisation policies, which they argue threaten their livelihoods and job security.

Impact of strike

The strike will particularly affect power services in Ludhiana, including fault repairs, complaint redressal, meter installations, and other critical operations. Outsourced workers deployed as Complaint Handling Bikes (CHBs) and Complaint Handling Wagons (CHWs) have announced the suspension of their services from December 2 to 4.

A senior official from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) explained the likely consequences, stating, “A significant portion of technical work, including maintenance tasks, feeder tripping, and the resolution of complaints registered on the 1912 helpline, is managed by CHB and CHW teams. With major infrastructure upgrades underway across the city, any disruption in these services could lead to prolonged outages and considerable inconvenience for residents.”

Outsourced employees from several other government departments—including electricity, water supply, sanitation, health and public works—have also joined the protest.

During the strike, the workers plan to halt departmental operations entirely and stage sit-ins outside their respective offices.

Union leaders argue that the strike is necessary to protect the livelihoods of thousands of workers who fear losing their job security and benefits under the government’s ongoing outsourcing and privatisation policies.

Unions allege neglect by govt

In a formal letter addressed to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the cabinet sub-committee, union leaders accused the government of repeatedly neglecting their concerns, citing over 32 scheduled meetings that were either cancelled or postponed.

“We have exhausted every peaceful route to resolve our demands. If essential services suffer, the government will be held responsible,” the Morcha said.

What are the demands

The workers are demanding job security, fair wages and regularisation of outsourced employees. They also seek the rollback of privatisation policies, removal of private contractors, and direct government management of essential services.

Additionally, they are calling for the merger of outsourced employees into parent departments with permanent status, full benefits and pension rights.

The workers are also demanding creating positions to match the increasing workload and the seniority-based absorption of existing workers.

Safety and compensation are also key issues, with workers calling for 100% compensation for non-fatal accidents, ₹50

lakh for fatal accidents, and permanent jobs and pensions for one dependent in case of accidents.

Avtar Singh, the West Circle head of the union in Ludhiana, said strike is the last resort to protect workers’ rights and prevent essential public services from being handed over to private entities.