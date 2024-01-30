 Ludhiana: PAU staffer found hanging - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: PAU staffer found hanging

Ludhiana: PAU staffer found hanging

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 31, 2024 05:08 AM IST

ASI Ashwani Kumar at the PAU police station said that when the man did not reach duty, his colleagues made a call to him

A 51-year-old employee at the Punjab Agricultural University was on Tuesday found hanging from an iron rod extended from the roof of an abandoned building at a plot at Hambran Road, with the police suspecting that the man hanged himself.

The man was missing since morning. He left the house in the morning for office, but did not reach there.
The man was missing since morning. He left the house in the morning for office, but did not reach there. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man was missing since morning. He left the house in the morning for office, but did not reach there.

ASI Ashwani Kumar at the PAU police station said that when the man did not reach duty, his colleagues made a call to him. They reached his house to enquire after he did not respond to the phone calls.

Meanwhile, a PCR Motorcycle squad on patrolling duty at Hambran Road received information about the dead body and alerted the PAU police station.

The ASI said that after reaching the spot, they found that the man was hanging from an iron rod with his muffler. They sent the body to civil hospital for the post-mortem.

The ASI said that they have asked the family to record their statement, who claimed that he was allegedly harassed by one of his colleagues.

