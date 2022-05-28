Ludhiana: Remains of cows found floating in Sirhind Canal
Panic gripped the Machhiwara area after locals found remains of cows floating in the Sirhind Canal near Pawat Bridge on Friday.
They informed the police and deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harwinder Singh Khaira and sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at Machhiwara police station reached the spot and initiated investigation.
Police suspect that the remains of at least five cows were dumped in the canal and blood stains were also found on a pillar of Pawat Bridge. The forensics team was called to the spot to investigate the matter. Divers were also deployed and they found polythene bags which were used to dump the remains.
Police suspect that the accused dumped the remains after slaughtering the cows in another location and they surfaced as the level of water came down in the canal.
Later, Shiv Sena leader Raman Wadhera lodged an FIR at the Machhiwara police station under Section 295-A (insulting religious beliefs) of Indian Penal Code and Cow Slaughter Act. He stated that some people are trying to disturb communal harmony and law-and-order situation in the state by killing cows.He sought stern action against the culprits. A suspect is yet to be identified.
Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with ₹60,000, jewellery from factory owner’s house
A gang of burglars broke into the house of a factory owner in Jamalpur HIG Colony and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and ₹60,000 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The occupants of the house were asleep when the theft took place. The complainant, Krishan Bansal, said that the burglars had tied the door handles from outside with bed-sheets so that the family members could not come out of their rooms.
Drug overdose: 32-year-old Ludhiana man found dead in bathroom of petrol pump
A 32-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a petrol pump in Gill village on Thursday evening. Police found a syringe near the body and suspect that Parminder died of a drug overdose. The deceased has been identified as Parminder Singh of Saiyan Kalan village. He was married and has a three-year-old daughter. The victim's father, Sharanjit Singh said that he is a farmer and his son used to assist him.
National Achievement Survey, 2021: Ludhiana’s Class 3 students bag 6th spot in Punjab
The Class 3-students from Ludhiana scored 74.5% across subjects in the National Achievement Survey 2021, the sixth highest among 22 districts in Punjab. The overall average of the state is 71.4% and Barnala topped the charts with 82.3%. The survey report was released by the education ministry on Wednesday and Punjab had emerged as the top performer in the country with the highest mean score for subjects across Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10.
Punjab CM for mass movement to save water, environment
Seechewal : Expressing concern over the depleting groundwater, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a clarion call for a mass movement to save water and the environment in the state. He also urged noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal to give his suggestions to protect the environment, and said his government would consider the same. Mann said immediate remedial steps were required to save water and check environmental pollution.
Work on Bathinda AC ISBT to start soon as army gives nod
Six years after the foundation stone of Punjab's first air-conditioned inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) was laid, the ambitious project in Bathinda is likely to take off soon as the defence authorities have given an in-principle approval. Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parry said on Friday that the administration would soon start construction as all necessary approvals from the defence authorities are expected to be accorded in June.
