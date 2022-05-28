Ludhiana: Remains of cows found floating in Sirhind Canal

Panic gripped the Machhiwara area after locals found remains of cows floating in the Sirhind Canal near Pawat Bridge on Friday.

They informed the police and deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harwinder Singh Khaira and sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at Machhiwara police station reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Police suspect that the remains of at least five cows were dumped in the canal and blood stains were also found on a pillar of Pawat Bridge. The forensics team was called to the spot to investigate the matter. Divers were also deployed and they found polythene bags which were used to dump the remains.

Police suspect that the accused dumped the remains after slaughtering the cows in another location and they surfaced as the level of water came down in the canal.

Later, Shiv Sena leader Raman Wadhera lodged an FIR at the Machhiwara police station under Section 295-A (insulting religious beliefs) of Indian Penal Code and Cow Slaughter Act. He stated that some people are trying to disturb communal harmony and law-and-order situation in the state by killing cows.He sought stern action against the culprits. A suspect is yet to be identified.