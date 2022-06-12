Ludhiana| State’s first 66 KV monopole line on GT Road, to help provide uninterrupted power

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO dedicated Punjab’s first 66KV monopole line on GT Road in Ludhiana on Sunday.

The minister said that as many as 49 monopoles have been laid on the 12-km stretch, starting from Ladhowal substation, at a cost of ₹16.25 crore.

With this, the 66kv GT Road substation will now get supply from two sources and ease areas falling under Chaura Bazar, Nurewal, Hambra sub stations.

The minister said monopole would prove to be a game-changer in providing uninterrupted power supply and PSPCL is contemplating on bringing more monopole-based transmission lines in the state.

Accompanied by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma, the minister said, “Monopoles have a base of 1-2 metre while the conventional towers cover 5-7 metres of the area. Thus monopoles are suitable for erecting transmission lines in congested and thickly populated areas with right of way issues.

The power minister also informed that last month PSPCL and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) had augmented 1X100 MVA, 220/66 KV power transformer at 220 KV sub-station BBMB Jamalpur to 160 MVA capacity at the cost of ₹8.5 crore, thereby resolving the problem of load shedding in Millerganj, Transport Nagar and Chandigarh road areas which was persisting for the last 10 years.

The minister also inspected ongoing works at 220 KV Ladhowal where PSTCL is installing a second 160 MVA, 220/66 KV power transformer at the cost of ₹9.5 crore which is expected to be completed by July 15, 2022.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to providing uninterrupted power supply to industries, he asserted that these new projects would provide more reliability to supply the industrial city of Ludhiana.

He also inspected hotline-maintenance techniques on the live energised 220 KV transmission system at the sub-station.

The officials apprised the minister that PSTCL received an aerial mounted bucket insulated truck which would be put to use after completing training and registration process.

Earlier, a contingent of Ludhiana police commissionerate gave the guard of honour to the minister on his arrival at the substation.

On the occasion, director, technical, PSTCL engineer Yogesh Tandon, additional SE Harpreet Singh Sandhu, ADCP Pragya Jain and JE Mohit Kumar were present.