Ludhiana: Two sustain bullet injuries; hunt on for 4 assailants

Two men sustained injuries after they were shot at by four assailants near the Jalandhar bypass on the national highway on Monday midnight. The victims, both residents of Lohara, have been identified as Harmandeep Singh, 22, a dairy owner, and Harjot Singh, 20, a college student. An FIR will be registered once cops formally record the statements of the victims.

The attack occurred when the duo had briefly stopped at the highway slipway to relieve themselves while en route to Hoshiarpur. According to police, the suspects, allegedly four in number, arrived at the scene in a car and opened fire on the victims. Harmandeep was struck twice in the leg while Harjot sustained one bullet injury on his leg.

Despite their injuries, both victims managed to drive themselves to the civil hospital. Hospital authorities later informed the police and the victims’ families.

Sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur, station house officer at Ladhowal police station, stated a preliminary investigation pointed towards some personal rivalry. “The accused have been identified and the motive appears to be linked to an old dispute. The victims are still undergoing treatment and their statements have not yet been recorded,” said the SHO.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the attack.