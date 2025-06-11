Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Two sustain bullet injuries; hunt on for 4 assailants

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 11, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Ladhowal station house officer says a preliminary investigation points towards some personal rivalry; the accused have been identified and the motive appears to be linked to an old dispute, he adds

Two men sustained injuries after they were shot at by four assailants near the Jalandhar bypass on the national highway on Monday midnight. The victims, both residents of Lohara, have been identified as Harmandeep Singh, 22, a dairy owner, and Harjot Singh, 20, a college student.

An FIR will be registered once cops formally record the statements of the victims.
An FIR will be registered once cops formally record the statements of the victims.

The attack occurred when the duo had briefly stopped at the highway slipway to relieve themselves while en route to Hoshiarpur. According to police, the suspects, allegedly four in number, arrived at the scene in a car and opened fire on the victims. Harmandeep was struck twice in the leg while Harjot sustained one bullet injury on his leg.

Despite their injuries, both victims managed to drive themselves to the civil hospital. Hospital authorities later informed the police and the victims’ families.

Sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur, station house officer at Ladhowal police station, stated a preliminary investigation pointed towards some personal rivalry. “The accused have been identified and the motive appears to be linked to an old dispute. The victims are still undergoing treatment and their statements have not yet been recorded,” said the SHO.

An FIR will be registered once cops formally record the statements of the victims, he added. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the attack.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Two sustain bullet injuries; hunt on for 4 assailants
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On