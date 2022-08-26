Ludhiana | Vacant posts row: PAUSA representatives to meet CM today
The PAUSA has been demanding that the government should fill the vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture department and protesting against the state government for the last 32 days at gate number 1 of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana
Protesting against the state government for the last 32 days at gate number 1 of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the representatives of PAUSA have been invited for a meeting with chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Saturday.
The members of Punjab Agricultural University Students’ Association (PAUSA) have been demanding that the government should fill the vacancies in the state agriculture and horticulture department.
On Friday, the protesting students were also invited for a meeting by vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal, who assured to arrange a meeting between students and the CM.
One of the protesting students, Vimaljit Singh, said the V-C had assured to arrange a meeting with the CM, but someone arranged a call and scheduled a meeting on Friday. A committee of students has been invited for a meeting with the CM in Chandigarh on Saturday. “ The CM at first asked our demands and then assured us that the issue will be resolved soon,” he said.
The protesting students ,claimed that 410 posts of agriculture development officer, 150 posts of horticulture development officer, 20 posts of soil conservation officer and 370 posts of agriculture sub-inspector are lying vacant in the state departments.
Students had been staging symbolic protests by selling vegetables, polishing shoes, playing flute in front of buffalo etc to take a sarcastic dig at the government.
