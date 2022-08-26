Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Vacant posts row: PAUSA representatives to meet CM today

Ludhiana | Vacant posts row: PAUSA representatives to meet CM today

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 26, 2022 10:58 PM IST

The PAUSA has been demanding that the government should fill the vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture department and protesting against the state government for the last 32 days at gate number 1 of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal with members of PAUSA during a meeting over vacant posts row, in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal with members of PAUSA during a meeting over vacant posts row, in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Protesting against the state government for the last 32 days at gate number 1 of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the representatives of PAUSA have been invited for a meeting with chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The members of Punjab Agricultural University Students’ Association (PAUSA) have been demanding that the government should fill the vacancies in the state agriculture and horticulture department.

On Friday, the protesting students were also invited for a meeting by vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal, who assured to arrange a meeting between students and the CM.

One of the protesting students, Vimaljit Singh, said the V-C had assured to arrange a meeting with the CM, but someone arranged a call and scheduled a meeting on Friday. A committee of students has been invited for a meeting with the CM in Chandigarh on Saturday. “ The CM at first asked our demands and then assured us that the issue will be resolved soon,” he said.

The protesting students ,claimed that 410 posts of agriculture development officer, 150 posts of horticulture development officer, 20 posts of soil conservation officer and 370 posts of agriculture sub-inspector are lying vacant in the state departments.

Students had been staging symbolic protests by selling vegetables, polishing shoes, playing flute in front of buffalo etc to take a sarcastic dig at the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Screengrab from CCTV footage shared by Mathura Police showing the man kidnapping the baby.

    Man steals baby from mother sleeping on railway station in UP's Mathura. Video

    A manhunt has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a seven-month-old baby was kidnapped from a woman sleeping on the platform at the Mathura railway station. The crime was caught on CCTV and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Four teams of Government Railway Police have been deployed to nab the unidentified man, a photo of whom was circulated by the police.

  • Stray animals being evacuated by volunteers near Supertech twin towers.&nbsp;

    Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition

    Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.

  • Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: It would take just nine seconds to raze the towers.&nbsp;

    Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points

    Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.

  • After hearing both sides, the tribunal directed principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the CGHS to issue the medical card to Sharma and refund <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000. (HT File)

    Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k

    The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.

  • Crickter Rahul Sharma at PCA Stadium in Mohali. People would compare him with India’s most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster

    When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out