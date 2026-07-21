Ludhiana: Years on, waterlogging, garbage plague Gill Road

Dilapidated roads strewn with garbage, waterlogging during rainy days, encroachment by factories, damaged parks and a shortage of parking space are among the civic issues that residents and shopkeepers on Gill Road in Industrial Area-B say have plagued the area for years. The area is located just a few metres away from the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s Zone C office. When contacted, zonal commissioner Gurpal Singh said, “We will inspect the area and take the required action wherever necessary.” (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Residents alleged that heaps of garbage remain scattered on and alongside roads, creating an unhygienic environment and emanating a foul smell. They said the situation worsens during the monsoon as clogged drains and broken roads lead to severe waterlogging, disrupting traffic movement and causing inconvenience to commuters, shopkeepers and visitors alike.

They further claimed that several factories have encroached upon public spaces by stacking goods and raw material on roads and vacant areas, reducing the width of the carriageway and leaving little room for parking. According to residents, encroachments have also affected two or three parks in the locality, leaving them damaged and poorly maintained.

Ram, a shopkeeper in the area, said, “Every time it rains, the road outside our shops gets flooded. Customers avoid coming here because there is no parking space and vehicles struggle to pass through the waterlogged roads. During the rainy season, garbage is also scattered across the roads, creating a foul smell and making the area even more unpleasant.”

Another shopkeeper, Sahil Sharma, said, “It is difficult to understand how so many civic problems continue to exist near the MC office. Encroachments keep increasing, roads are broken and yet nothing changes on the ground.”

Naresh, supervisor of safai sewaks (sanitation workers), said, “Dustbins are installed but even then people throw garbage on the roads. Sanitation workers clean the area regularly, but people’s support is required to ensure cleanliness. Cleanliness is everyone’s responsibility.”

Residents urged the civic body to repair damaged roads, improve drainage, remove encroachments and ensure regular garbage collection to resolve the long-pending issues.

When contacted, zonal commissioner Gurpal Singh said, “We will inspect the area and take the required action wherever necessary.”