Ludhiana: Dengue cases continue to surge, tally rises to 397 in district

Dengue cases in Ludhiana have climbed to 397 as of Sunday, with new infections continuing to surface daily. The district has witnessed a sharp rise in cases over the past 10 days, recording 145 new cases since 25 October, when the tally stood at 252. Currently, 29 dengue hotspots have been identified across the district. (HT Photo)

The surge prompted the local health department to issue a public advisory urging residents to take preventive measures against dengue.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur stated that the disease spreads through the bite of the Aedes mosquito, which breeds in clean stagnant water found in coolers, flower pots, tyres and open containers. She advised citizens to inspect their homes and surroundings to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

The department confirmed that free dengue testing and treatment facilities are available at all government hospitals and health centres across the district. “The health department, Ludhiana, is fully prepared to handle any situation — all hospitals are on alert with adequate medicines, testing kits and platelets available,” the advisory said.

Currently, 29 dengue hotspots have been identified across the district, with a locality considered a hotspot if it reports more than two cases, according to district epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang.

While the administration compared this year’s tally with 2023 figures, the number of cases in October 2025 is already higher than last October, which recorded 190 cases. September also saw a sharp increase, with 104 cases compared to 35 last year.

Health officials attributed the spike to unusually heavy rains in the first two weeks of September, which created ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

Last year, the district reported a total of 474 dengue cases.

Earlier in the year, the health department had aimed to reduce dengue cases by 90% compared to previous years. However, the recent surge has now put that goal at risk.