Ludhiana: PSPCL staff seek local postings for new assistant linemen

PSPCL staff under the banner of the PSEB Employees Federation (AITUC) has urged the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) management to post newly recruited assistant linemen at stations located near their residences. The union has also demanded that power employees be relieved from the additional duties being assigned for preventing stubble burning. The federation also demanded that more assistant linemen be allotted to Ludhiana, citing a shortage of staff in several divisions. (HT Photo)

A delegation of the federation led by state deputy general secretary Rashpal Singh Pali, met chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans on Thursday and submitted a memorandum highlighting both issues.

Pali accompanied by senior leader Gurpreet Singh Mehdoodan said the delegation also raised the matter of recruitment, pointing out that many of the new recruits including ex-servicemen, have been posted far from their homes. “If they are allowed to work near their residences, it would not only benefit them but also help the department during emergencies as local staff can be called on duty immediately,” the leaders said.

They further informed that the chief engineer made an immediate call regarding the issue of assigning power employees to anti-stubble burning duties and assured that the matter would be addressed promptly.

Chief engineer Hans reportedly assured the delegation that employee welfare had always been his priority and that both issues would be considered positively.

Those present during the meeting included Harvinder Singh Lalu (zone co-convener), Soban Singh Thakur (circle patron), Satish Bhardwaj (zone incharge), Jaswinder Singh Kaka (president), Jaswinder Singh Dhuri, Gurmukh Singh, Balkar Singh, Deepak Kumar, Ram Vilas, Rakesh, Kartar Singh, Lakhveer Singh and Prince Kumar.