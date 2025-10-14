Ludhiana: Students intensify stir, suspend all OPD services at vet varsity

The indefinite strike by the Veterinary Students’ Union entered its nineteenth day on Monday, with students escalating their agitation by suspending the outpatient department (OPD) services at the Veterinary hospital at the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). Students protesting at GADVASU in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The Union stated that despite holding a meeting with the principal secretary (finance) last week, no concrete solution to their demands has been reached, prompting the suspension of OPD services.

Heavy police vigilance was observed on campus, and students were reportedly threatened with strict action if the OPD was not reopened. A prolonged negotiation took place between the authorities and the Union representatives, during which officials assured that the case file had been forwarded to the Finance Department. They also promised that a meeting with the Finance Minister would be arranged by October 25.

The vice-chancellor JPS Gill, addressed the students, assuring them that their demands would be addressed soon. The students, however, maintained their protest, stating they will keep the OPD services suspended for now. “We have just got an assurance that we will get a meeting with the finance minister after Diwali. That doesn’t sound like a very strong assurance. We will wait and see the situation and keep the OPD shut for now,” said an anonymous student.

Stipend hike & PG grants at core of demands

The students have been on a sit-in to demand an increase in the interns’ stipend from $15,000 to $24,310, highlighting that stipends in neighbouring states are significantly higher. They also emphasised that while the stipend is funded by the University and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the Punjab Government does not contribute.

Additionally, the students raised concerns about postgraduate (MVSc) scholars in specialisations such as surgery, medicine, gynaecology, and non-clinical departments, who currently receive no stipend. The Union termed this “a grave injustice to their hard work and to the dignity of the veterinary profession.” Reaffirming their peaceful stance, the Union expressed hope for a positive resolution but cautioned that the agitation may intensify if no concrete action is taken soon.