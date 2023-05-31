Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Machhiwara store owner held for holding illegal ‘lucky draw’

Ludhiana: Machhiwara store owner held for holding illegal ‘lucky draw’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 31, 2023 01:13 AM IST

Despite being booked for operating an illegal lucky draw, the accused identified as Prince Nagpal had gone live on his social networking site account and announced the names of the winner

Ten days after being booked for holding a lucky draw illegally, a Machhiwara store owner landed in the police net on Monday. The accused had promised his customers to distribute the prizes on May 30. Before he could distribute the prizes, the police arrested him.

The accused was selling a coupon for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>399 luring locals with luxury cars, jeep, tractor, Royal Enfield Bullet and expensive mobile phones in the lucky draw (Getty Images)
The accused was selling a coupon for 399 luring locals with luxury cars, jeep, tractor, Royal Enfield Bullet and expensive mobile phones in the lucky draw (Getty Images)

Despite being booked for operating an illegal lucky draw, the accused identified as Prince Nagpal had gone live on his social networking site account and announced the names of the winners. The accused announced at least 151 winners who had won cars, bikes and expensive mobile phones.

The accused was selling a coupon for 399 luring locals with luxury cars, jeep, tractor, Royal Enfield Bullet and expensive mobile phones in the lucky draw.

An FIR was lodged against him following the statement of Sukhwinder Singh of Machhiwara on May 19. Sukhwinder Singh, the complainant, stated that though the state lottery department has already banned lucky draws, the shopkeeper had sold coupons in the name of sale promotion.

Inspector Davinderpal Singh, SHO at police station Machhiwara, said that a case under Section 7 (3) of Lottery Act and Section 420 of the IPC was lodged against the accused. The SHO added that the police will seize all 151 prizes which he had announced to distribute among the winners.

It is learnt that the director state lottery had already banned any kind of lucky draws being held by different groups in the name of sale promotion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police net
police net
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out