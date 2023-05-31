Ludhiana: Machhiwara store owner held for holding illegal ‘lucky draw’

Ten days after being booked for holding a lucky draw illegally, a Machhiwara store owner landed in the police net on Monday. The accused had promised his customers to distribute the prizes on May 30. Before he could distribute the prizes, the police arrested him. The accused was selling a coupon for ₹ 399 luring locals with luxury cars, jeep, tractor, Royal Enfield Bullet and expensive mobile phones in the lucky draw (Getty Images)

Despite being booked for operating an illegal lucky draw, the accused identified as Prince Nagpal had gone live on his social networking site account and announced the names of the winners. The accused announced at least 151 winners who had won cars, bikes and expensive mobile phones.

The accused was selling a coupon for ₹399 luring locals with luxury cars, jeep, tractor, Royal Enfield Bullet and expensive mobile phones in the lucky draw.

An FIR was lodged against him following the statement of Sukhwinder Singh of Machhiwara on May 19. Sukhwinder Singh, the complainant, stated that though the state lottery department has already banned lucky draws, the shopkeeper had sold coupons in the name of sale promotion.

Inspector Davinderpal Singh, SHO at police station Machhiwara, said that a case under Section 7 (3) of Lottery Act and Section 420 of the IPC was lodged against the accused. The SHO added that the police will seize all 151 prizes which he had announced to distribute among the winners.

It is learnt that the director state lottery had already banned any kind of lucky draws being held by different groups in the name of sale promotion.