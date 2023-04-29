Main accused held in Karnal cows’ poisoning case

Three months after 44 cows and a bull were found dead at a gaushala of the Karnal Municipal Corporation at Phoonsgarh village of the district, the Karnal police along with the special task force (STF), Ambala, have arrested a person on the charges of poisoning the cows. Three months after 44 cows and a bull were found dead at a gaushala of the Karnal Municipal Corporation at Phoonsgarh village of the district, the Karnal police along with the special task force (STF), Ambala, have arrested a person on the charges of poisoning the cows. (Representational image)

The police said that the accused has been identified as Vijay Singh, a resident of Patiala, and presently residing at Deha Basati in Ambala.

However, two other accused identified as Amar of Shahabad in Kurukshetra and Amit Kumar of Karnal are at large.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused has been arrested from his house in Ambala on Friday. He would be produced before the court to seek his police remand.

He said that four accused have already been arrested in the case.

The SP said the accused had a contract to lift dead animals from the gaushala. They hatched a plan to kill the cattle to earn money by selling the skin and carcasses. On the intervening night of January 26 and 27, the accused had brought jaggery laced with Celphos and served it to the cattle at the gaushala.

Earlier, in February the Karnal police had arrested four persons, Vishal Kumar of Deha Basti of Shahbad in Kurukshetra, Rajat Kumar of Karnal city, Suraj Kumar of Karnal and Sonu of Deha Basti, Ambala Cantt, in the case.

The investigators claimed that the accused had mixed Celphos in the jaggery and served it to the cows.

A case under Section 429 (commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless, any elephant, camel, horse, mule, buffalo, bull, cow or ox) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against a commission agent of the fodder mandi. Later, a four-member high-level committee was formed in the matter by the chief minister under Karnal divisional commissioner Saket Kumar.