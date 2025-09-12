Man, father severely hurt in mysterious twin blasts at house in Bathinda

A youth and his father sustained serious injuries after two high-intensity explosions rocked their home in Jeeda village on the outskirts of Bathinda city. The blast is said to have been triggered by picric acid, a highly explosive, yellow-colored chemical compound, that may have been sourced online, but investigators have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the explosive or the motive behind the duo’s possession of such a hazardous substance. ​ Bathinda Police outside the house in Jeeda village in Bathinda on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The injured have been identified as a 19-year-old Gurpreet Singh and his father Jagtar Singh. Police officials said the incident occurred on Wednesday but they were informed about the matter on Thursday by the management of a private hospital where both have been admitted. Sources said Gurpreet is studying law in a Bathinda-based private college. Jagtar is a farmer. Cops swung into action after the ballistic experts confirmed that the twin blasts were caused by an explosive material of high-intensity grade.

Official sources said no traces of shrapnel or severe incendiary were found at the explosion site in the house located in the village during the preliminary probe. “Windowpanes of the entire house were smashed by the impact of the blasts. The household items in the room, where the explosive powder was kept before the blasts, were damaged,” said an official.

Investigators are gathering details about the victims and focusing the probe on Gurpreet. Sources said a mobile phone of Gurpeet was scanned and videos of picric acid were found in it. “Visuals were found in the phone indicating that the explosive material may have been sourced from a Jodhpur-based chemical manufacturer. Questioning revealed that Gurpreet had recently sold his old mobile phone. A team is working to locate it to retrieve data related to Gurpreet,” said an official, wishing not to be named.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal visited the spot and said the initial probe revealed that the explosive material may have been sourced online. “We are working to find out why the explosive material was kept in the house. The Nehianwala police station has been asked to register a case,” she said.

The SSP said Gurpreet sustained injuries in the blast that took place yesterday morning while Jagtar was badly hurt in the evening. According to her, doctors said both are out of danger but require surgery. Jagtar’s eyes were severely affected by the burn and Gurpreet’s arm may have to be amputated, added the SSP.

“No one from the family and village informed the police about the explosions. Our team was informed by the hospital. Teams of bomb disposal and ballistics experts were called in to control and clear the site,” she added.