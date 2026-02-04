Man held for posing as Punjab health minister, threatening officials in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: The Amritsar commissionerate police have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh to exert unlawful pressure on government staff, police said on Tuesday. The Amritsar commissionerate police have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh to exert unlawful pressure on government staff, police said .

According to the police, a case under Sections 204, 217, 221 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against Harjit Singh (57), a resident of Gurbaksh Nagar in Amritsar, at the A-Division police station in Amritsar. The case is based on a written complaint filed by a senior medical officer (SMO) posted at the Amritsar civil hospital.

Police said the complainant reported receiving a phone call at around 10.30am on Tuesday in which the caller initially introduced himself as cabinet minister Dr Balbir Singh. The caller allegedly made threatening remarks, accused the hospital of mismanagement and issued illegal directions, including the removal of certain staff members, pressuring officials to retain specific individuals on key posts, and making derogatory comments against hospital staff. He also falsely claimed links with ministerial vehicles and government machinery.

When questioned, the caller allegedly changed his identity and claimed to be Gurjeet Singh from the health minister’s office. Police said the repeated false claims caused mental harassment and undue pressure on the complainant.

The matter was reported to the Amritsar civil surgeon who verified the issue with health minister Dr Balbir Singh. The minister denied making any such calls and directed immediate legal action.

The accused was arrested from the Gate Hakima area. Police said the accused has six previous cases related to cheating registered against him.