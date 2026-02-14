Man held for setting wife ablaze in Himachal’s Mandi

A man was arrested for allegedly setting his wife ablaze, following a domestic dispute, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Thakur Das of Suploh village of Mandi district, the police said. (File)

The woman’s parents have accused her husband of setting her ablaze and lodged a complaint at the Kotli police station. The complaint was lodged following a complaint by woman’s father.

A delegation of around 10 women, including victim’s parents, met Mandi superintendent of police (SP) Vinod Kumar and sought justice for her. Victim’s father Krishan Chand also submitted a complaint to the Mandi deputy commissioner on behalf of his daughter, Neelam Kumari, against her husband, Thakur Das, and mother-in-law, Hima Devi. In the complaint, he alleged that on Thursday morning his son-in-law called to inform him that his daughter had consumed poison. However, he later learned that she had suffered burn injuries, following which a complaint was lodged at the Kotli police station. The victim is currently admitted to PGIMER Chandigarh.

SP Mandi Vinod Kumar said, “The victim was first brought to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi and later shifted to Nerchowk Medical College. She was subsequently referred to PGIMER Chandigarh, where she is undergoing treatment. She has sustained 30–40% burn injuries. We have registered a case of attempt to murder against her husband, who has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.”