Man shot at in Bhiwani court

A man was shot at by unidentified assailants in the court premises in Bhiwani on Thursday, police said. “Lovejeet sustained bullet injuries and others managed to flee from there,” said eye-witnesses. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The injured man identified as Lovejeet, a resident of Mokhra village in Rohtak was rushed to Bhiwani civil hospital from where he was referred to Rohtak’s Post-graduate institute of medical sciences (PGIMS).

According to eye-witnesses, the incident took place in the afternoon when Lovejeet was sitting with Narendra, Vijay, Rohit and Vijender, residents of Bhiwani in the court complex and suddenly unidentified assailants came there and they fired four shots.

Bhiwani police spokesperson Abhishek Rao said that the incident occurred around 1.20 pm when five persons, including Lovejeet were sitting on a tea stall near the advocates chambers.

“The other four persons had to appear in the court in an attempt to murder case registered in 2023. Lovejeet had come to meet his friends. The injured was sent to civil hospital, Bhiwani from where he was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak. The police are yet to record the statement of the injured and efforts are on to identify the accused and arrest them,” he added.