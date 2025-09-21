Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Man undergoing divorce, childless woman end lives in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 08:04 am IST

In the first case, a 24-year-old woman, hailing from Ambala, was found hanging at her house in Zirakpur; police took the body into custody and placed it in the mortuary of civil hospital, Dera Bassi

Two individuals ended their lives by hanging in Zirakpur within the last 24 hours.

In the second case, a 38-year-old man was found hanging at his house in Zirakpur. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In the second case, a 38-year-old man was found hanging at his house in Zirakpur. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first case, a 24-year-old woman, hailing from Ambala, was found hanging at her house in Zirakpur. Police took the body into custody and placed it in the mortuary of civil hospital, Dera Bassi.

Her husband told police that she had been distressed as they were childless after six years of marriage. The woman’s parents had been informed and the post-mortem will be conducted after their arrival, said investigating officer ASI Labh Singh.

In the second case, a 38-year-old man was found hanging at his house in Zirakpur.

Police said the deceased, who drove a taxi for a living, had been undergoing a divorce case with his wife for the past few years. He had been under mental stress due to the ongoing legal proceedings. Police conducted the post-mortem and handed over the body to the family.

