Mercury likely to rise in Himachal by 4-8°C in next 24 hours: IMD

The India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, predicted a rise in temperatures across many parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next few days. Tourist inflow rises amid pleasant weather, in Shimla, on Sunday. The India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, predicted a rise in temperatures across many parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next few days. (ANI)

According to the weather office, maximum temperatures are likely to increase appreciably by 4–8°C in many parts of the state during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, they are expected to rise gradually by another 2–4°C over the subsequent three to four days.

Similarly, minimum temperatures are likely to increase gradually by 2–5°C across many parts of the state over the next four to five days.

The IMD said showers are expected to continue in parts of the hill state until June 20. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places on June 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20, while light rain is expected at isolated places on June 17.

The MeT department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on June 15 and 16. Similar alerts have been issued for several districts on June 17 and 18 as well.

Himachal Pradesh has received 37.6 mm of rainfall so far in June, slightly above the normal of 36.1 mm. Kinnaur district has recorded the highest excess rainfall at 140% above normal, while Mandi district has registered the highest deficiency at 54% below normal.

During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at most places in the state. On Sunday, maximum temperatures remained below normal but registered a marked increase. Una was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 37°C, followed by Neri at 35.5°C and Mandi at 34.2°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 25.6°C, while Manali registered 25.2°C. Kalpa recorded a maximum temperature of 21.8°C.