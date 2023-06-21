MHA declines to conduct probe into IPS promotions

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has declined to conduct an inquiry sought by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat (HVSS) into the promotion of IPS officers in the rank of director general of police (DGP) and additional DGP allegedly in excess of the sanctioned posts and in violation of the rules. The MHA is the cadre controlling the authority of IPS officers. The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has declined to conduct an inquiry sought by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat (HVSS) into the promotion of IPS officers in the rank of director general of police (DGP) and additional DGP allegedly in excess of the sanctioned posts and in violation of the rules. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In a polite rebuff to the assembly secretariat, the MHA (IPS Section- 1) in a June 16 communication to the state government and HVSS said the issues raised by the assembly secretariat with regards to promotions in the rank of DGP and ADGP in excess of the sanctioned posts and in violation of rules comes under the jurisdiction of the Haryana government. “Accordingly, it is requested that the Haryana government may kindly examine the above issue and take necessary action as deemed fit,” said the MHA communication in response to a January 13, 2023, HVSS letter.

Assembly committee sought action from MHA

The Committee on Public Accounts of the state assembly in a January 13 communication to the secretary, MHA, had sought an inquiry into the promotions in the rank of DGP/ADGP allegedly in excess of the sanctioned strength by creating 30 cadre/ex-cadre posts and in violation of the prevailing rules stating that matter came before the committee for its scrutiny/consideration.

“After detailed deliberations, prima facie it has been observed that the rules, regulations and guidelines laid down by the MHA from time to time have been violated and led to substantial loss to the state exchequer and affected the basic pyramid structure of administrative hierarchy,’’ the committee said.

The January 2023 communication said it has been decided by the Committee on Public Accounts that the secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, may be requested to conduct an inquiry in the matter (for the period when last cadre review took place in 2017 till) date as to whether the promotions of IPS officers in the rank of DGP/ADGP have been made in accordance with the prevailing rules/regulations/guidelines as laid down by the MHA or not. The assembly secretariat wrote to MHA to take corrective and disciplinary action in case the prevailing rules/regulations/guidelines, including Rule 3 (2) (ii) and (iii) of the IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016 ( levels in pay matrix and appointments) have not been complied with and the inquiry report along with the details of corrective/disciplinary action in the matter may be communicated to the Committee on Public Accounts at the earliest possible.

On being asked whether the issue raised by them was within the domain of Committee on Public Accounts, its chairperson, Varun Chaudhary said they took up the matter suo motu in public interest as we were of the view that public money is being misused. Chaudhary, a first time Congress MLA, said as he was not aware of the MHA communication, he cannot comment on it.

‘No violation, only 22 IPS posted against 30 sanctioned posts’

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS), Home, in a point wise reply to HVSS on August 22, 2022, said at present there are six cadre and eight ex-cadre posts sanctioned in the rank of ADGP and the state government is competent to create, sanction and fill up these posts. He wrote there were 30 sanctioned posts in the rank of DGP and ADGP and only 22 IPS officers were posted against these posts. Based on administrative and operational requirements, the state determines the rank and seniority of the officers to be posted against certain posts and as per previous practice any junior officer can draw his salary against any higher sanctioned vacant post. There are six officers (including one on central deputation) posted in the rank of DG and 17 officers are in the rank of ADGP, he wrote.

Regarding the exigency to promote officers in excess of sanctioned posts, the Home Secretary wrote that according to July 19, 2010, central government guidelines, IPS officers who have put in 25 years of service are eligible for consideration for promotion to the rank of ADGP.

The screening committee, after examining the service record of eligible officers and length of service, makes a recommendation to the state government for their promotion to the rank of ADGP, the ACS wrote.

Regarding financial implications, the Home Secretary wrote that the state government determines the seniority and rank of IPS officers to be posted against certain posts based on functional requirement at that time. In particular, officers in the rank of DGP and ADGP are selected to occupy certain posts based on the criticality of the post, and seniority and the experience the post demands, given circumstances at that point of time, in public interest. Hence, as long as officers in these senior ranks are not in excess of the combined sanctioned strength of these posts, there is no overall financial implication, as their salaries are drawn either in the same rank or against the vacant higher rank post in their own pay scale as per previous practice, he wrote.

