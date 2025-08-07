Mohali: Five arrested over land fraud, 32 lakh seized; key accused on the run

Police busted an inter-district gang involved in duping property buyers and arrested five individuals, recovering ₹32.5 lakh in cash and five vehicles from their possession. The gang had been operating from a rented house in Morinda for the past four years, police said. (HT File)

The operation was led by Karan Sandhu, DSP, Kharar, and SHO Gharuan Balwinder Singh, following a complaint filed by Amarjit Singh, a resident of Gharuan village.

The complainant alleged that two individuals, Jagdish Kumar and Avtar Singh, posed as landowners and showed him a property in Luhar Majra Kalan village, Fatehgarh Sahib. The accused allegedly used forged documents and fake identities to execute a fraudulent power of attorney and extracted money from the complainant.

SP (Rural) Manpreet Singh said police verified the documents and found the power of attorney to be fake. A case under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 316(2), 336(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kharar Sadar police station on July 28.

“During interrogation, the arrested duo revealed names of other gang members. Police arrested Bhupesh Mehta alias Mani, Jagtar Singh alias Satnam Singh, and Gurbhej Singh alias Gurbaz. A red car registered in Punjab was recovered from Gurbaz, while other seized vehicles included a Honda Amaze, Brezza, and Skoda,” a senior police officer said.

The accused used fake identities—Avtar Singh posed as Bahadur Singh, and Jagdish Kumar as Jeet Singh—and targeted unsuspecting buyers amid rising land prices in the region, police said.

According to police, a key accused, Kulwinder Singh alias Kali, is absconding and faces multiple serious charges across districts, including murder, forgery, cheating, and drug-related offences. Raids are underway to arrest him.

The gang had been operating from a rented house in Morinda for the past four years. During the search, ₹32.5 lakh in cash was recovered from the premises, police said.