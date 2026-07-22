Mohali: Garbage heaps turn Kharar into dumping ground

A town struggling to keep its garbage off the streets is now seeing waste occupy roads, markets and public spaces. In Kharar, garbage heaps have become a common sight from Balongi Road to the Kharar-Chandigarh highway, while a portion of the Kharar-Landran road remains covered with waste, forcing commuters to navigate around the dumped garbage. A heap of garbage on Mundi Kharar road in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The crisis has worsened as sanitation workers of the Kharar municipal council have been on strike for more than 10 days, demanding a salary hike. With garbage lifting affected, residents say waste has piled up at several locations, including Balongi Road, Kharar-Chandigarh highway, Kharar-Landran road, near Mata Gujri Temple road, Ram Mandir and outside the City Kharar police station.

The Kharar municipal council (MC) oversees around 15,930 households across the town, divided into 15 administrative wards. Residents said the ongoing strike has exposed the town’s dependence on regular sanitation work and the need for a solution between workers and authorities.

Residents said the sight of garbage piles across the town has become difficult to ignore.

“Kharar is the heart of Punjab, but the way garbage is lying across the town is painful to see. It feels bad when you see your own city in such a condition. The government must fulfil its promises to sanitation workers and resolve their issues. Residents are suffering because of the deadlock, and this is not fair,” said Amrik Singh Happy, a Kharar resident.

He added that the Mundi Kharar road lane has been filled with garbage, creating problems for commuters and nearby residents.

Another resident Ramgopal near Balongi Road said, “When we step out of our houses, the first thing we see is garbage lying on the roadside. It is disturbing to see the city getting affected like this. People are feeling helpless as the waste keeps increasing every day.”

A resident near Mata Gujri Temple road said, “Garbage near religious places and busy roads affects everyone. We feel embarrassed when outsiders see these conditions. The authorities need to find a solution immediately.”

Rohit Nagpal, a commuter using the Kharar-Landran road said, “One side of the road has been affected because garbage has spread onto the road. Vehicles have to slow down and move carefully. This situation cannot continue for long.”

Apart from the main roads, residents said waste has also accumulated near Ram Mandir, outside the City Kharar police station and along the Kharar-Chandigarh highway, adding to concerns over hygiene and traffic movement.

Attempts were made to reach the SDM Kharar for a response, but he did not respond to calls and messages.

Meanwhile, Kharar municipal council executive officer (EO) said, “We are looking into the matter and efforts are being made to address the issue.”

Residents said they want the authorities to resolve the sanitation workers’ demands soon and restore regular garbage collection in the town.