Mohali: Govt to collab with foreign embassies for Punjab’s educational growth, says Bains

In an initiative to promote Punjabi as the mother tongue at both national and international levels, the Punjab government has introduced the ‘International Punjabi Boli Olympiad’ as an annual event. This olympiad provides an online syllabus and a structured testing platform to assess proficiency in the Punjabi language, said education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday while distributing prizes to the winners at the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains (HT File)

Minister Bains stated that the initiative aims to strengthen the connection of the younger generation with their linguistic roots. The olympiad, which began two years ago under the aegis of PSEB, honoured the winners of the International Punjabi Boli Olympiad 2024 with cash prizes— ₹5,100 for first place, ₹3,100 for second, and ₹2,100 for third position.

The olympiad was open to students from Class 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12. Registration began in August, followed by a mock test in November. The final examination was conducted on December 7 and 8, 2024, scheduled as per the time zones of Europe, Africa, America, Australia, and India to facilitate global participation.

Commending PSEB for the successful execution of the event, the minister urged that it be made a permanent annual feature to promote the Punjabi language wherever Punjabi-speaking communities reside.

Bains further announced that the Board would soon collaborate with foreign embassies and educational institutions to strengthen Punjab’s global educational footprint. He added that in the near future, PSEB would be recognised internationally for its exceptional initiatives.

Bains also revealed that a Science Olympiad would also be launched soon by PSEB. “The Board is also set to launch its own YouTube channel to support educational outreach,” he added. Appreciating the efforts of teachers and subject experts involved in developing the Olympiad curriculum and coordinating related activities, the minister felicitated them during the event.

While interacting with media persons, Minister Bains addressed concerns regarding vacant principal posts. He assured that 450 principals would be promoted soon, and that teachers’ vacancies are being filled through the due process.

Amarpal Singh, chairman of PSEB, thanked the education minister and reaffirmed the board’s commitment to continuing the olympiad and launching the Science Olympiad.