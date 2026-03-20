Mohali mayor accuses MLA of interfering in development works

Mohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu on Thursday alleged that development works across the city had been stalled due to interference by MLA Kulwant Singh and pressure on civic officials. Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu while reviewing development works in Mohali on Thursday. (HT Photo)

While reviewing different areas in the city, mayor Sidhu said that despite work orders being issued and approximately ₹13 crore available in the Mohali municipal corporation’s (MC’s) account, several important projects have not been started for the past 18 to 24 months.

The mayor inspected incomplete projects in Phase 6, Phase 3B1, Mohali village, Sector 78, and Sector 79. These included boundary walls, badminton courts, dharamshala village project, park development, stormwater channels, and road construction. He said these works are essential to provide basic facilities to residents.

Accusing the MLA of interference, mayor Sidhu warned officials, stating that if the Congress government comes to power, those officials who fail to perform their duties in Mohali will not be allowed to remain there. He alleged that political conflicts within the MC and lack of coordination with officials have caused many files to remain pending. “This is directly affecting the city’s development and increasing public dissatisfaction. Several councillors have also been raising their voices over stalled works in their respective wards for the past two years,” he said.

Replying to the allegations, MLA Kulwant Singh, accused the mayor of hiding his incompetencies by pushing blames on others. “What has he done in five years for being at the top post in the MC,” he said. The MLA further said that the city’s poor cleanliness speaks loudly about the mayor’s performance.

Meanwhile, the MC’s budget meeting and the final house meeting of the current term are scheduled for March 24. It is expected that there will be intense discussions and possible uproar over incomplete development works and administrative negligence during the meeting.