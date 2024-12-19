Mohali: Moving car goes up in flames, no casualty

A moving car caught fire near Phase-7 on Tuesday around 11 pm, causing panic in the area. However, no casualties or injuries were reported. The car was being driven by a private-sector employee who was returning to his home in Sector 88 after having dinner at Phase-3B2. The Maruti Suzuki Swift which caught fire near Cheema Boilers on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)

The fire broke out suddenly on the road leading from Cheema Boilers to Sector 70. Fortunately, the occupant managed to escape unharmed. However, the car was completely gutted in the fire.

Passers-by and local residents along the roadside tried to help and douse the flames. Fire department was also informed about the incident and a fire tender was dispatched which controlled the fire. The cause of fire is still unclear, officials said.